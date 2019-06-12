Flood warning issued for along River Steeping, including Wainfleet All Saints

A Flood Warning has been issued for the River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints.

In other areas a yellow alert remains in place this morning along the River Steeping catchment area,

The warning that 'flooding is possible - be prepared' follows yesterday's persistent heavy rainfall across Lincolnshire and the River Steeping catchment.

It is estimated 100ml of rain - normally the amount expected in two months - fell in a day and the Met Office, who have also issued a Yellow Weather Warning, predict more of the same is expected from 4pm this afternoon until after midnight.

The Environment Agency says: "This has caused the rivers to rise and remain high overnight.

"There will be some expected flooding of low lying land and roads.

"We expect the rivers to remain high throughout the rest of the week as the rainfall is forecast to continue for the next couple of days.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings.

"Please avoid contact with flood water. We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weed screens.

"A Flood Warning has been issued for River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints."