Floral tributes have been left outside Boston’s branch of Specsavers following Monday’s fatal collision.

A woman in her 40s died as a result of the incident, which also involved a grey Citreon car.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 using reference number Incident 197 of July 1.

