Flower club marks 65th anniversary

Roses are red and violets are blue, as members of Boston and District Flower Lovers Club no doubt know.

However, at its latest meeting, it was the club itself which turned a shade of blue, in particular, sapphire blue.

This was because the group celebrated its 65th anniversary, a milestone traditionally marked by blue sapphires.

A celebration cake was cut by president Jean Stewart-Smith.

The landmark session featured national demonstrator Ian Lloyd from Wilmslow, Cheshire, who gave a demonstration entitled A Night At The Opera. Ian produced stunning arrangements, while the club was serenaded with well-known and beautiful opera arias.

Pictured are members of the current committee (from left) Gill Paul, Barbara Booth, Irene Presgrave, president Jean, Jill Kenning, Mary Priestley, chairman Sandra Snell, and Bridgett Posey. Pictures: supplied.