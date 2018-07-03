Flower festival was a blooming success

The annual Kirton Parish Church Flower Festival proved to be a blooming success at the weekend.

The event saw the church and surrounding areas festooned with beautiful displays around the theme Childhood Memories.

Ronnie Fowderey orginser theme Childhood memories 'Keeping bees' EMN-180207-103936001

Funds raised will be going towards helping repair the hole in the church roof – and a display of watering cans with flowers in them was placed inside the church intended to demonstrate why the funds are needed!

Ronnie Fowderey, who along with Maggie Wellbery organised the event, said it had been a big success.

“Everybody rallied round to make it a big village event and I’m grateful to all of them,” she said.

She paid particular tribute to Fay Houltby, who had organised the event on her own for the previous three years and was very helpful to Ronnie and Maggie this year.

Beryl Tetther with 'Egg collecting' EMN-180207-103914001

As well as the floral displays from individuals, businesses and organisations in and around the village, there was also a display of classic cars, including a Morris Eight owned by a local collector with a floral arrangement in the back.

There were also stalls including a toy tombola in the churchyard, various homemade refreshments, and a grand draw.

Money raised is still being added up and a final total should be known later this week.