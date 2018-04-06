Former Nightclub set to become 23 bedroom hotel

A former Boston nightclub will become a 23 bedroom hotel after the council approved plans.

Boston Borough Council gave the green light to proposals to change the use of the building on the town’s High Street from a nightclub into a hotel with a restaurant and retail units.

Applicants Gillick Brothers submitted the plans to renovate the site which the council said has become “unattractive”.

Under the plans, two thirds of the ground floor and the entire upper floors will be used for the hotel and restaurant.

15 bedrooms will be allocated to the first floor, while eight bedrooms will be on the remaining two floors.

The remaining space on the ground floor will be allocated to retail units which the developer said will enhance Boston’s high street.

Extensions will also be carried out to the building to create a staircase for the hotel.

In a design and access statement, the applicant said the plans will help improve tourism in the town.

They said: “The addition of a hotel will support and enhance the leisure industry in Boston, promote the town as a destination and benefit local businesses.

“It will bring external money into the town through the spending of tourists and professionals, the two principle markets for the hotel, in local shops, restaurants and attractions.”

Calvin Robinson , Local Democracy Reporting Service