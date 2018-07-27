Foursome from Boston car dealership set for part on-land, part on-water charity bike ride

A team of colleagues at a Boston car dealership in Boston are just days away from an audacious charity effort, one which will see them ride a four-man bike from Boston to Lincoln, before converting it to travel on water and return along the Witham.

The co-workers at Mercedez-Benz, off the Boardsides, will launch the fundraiser at 7am on Saturday, July 21.

The foursome – Paul Bourne, Paul Warrant, Phil Radley, and Sam Marshall – expect to arrive at Lincoln at 9am, where they will convert the bike beside the Brayford to leave for Boston at 10am.

They expect to cross the finish line at Boston Rowing Club about 7.30pm.

Paul said: “There are plenty of factors involved with being on time, speed being the key to it all. It’s going to be tough going and we are praying for minimal issues on the day.

“It’s been a long road getting the craft ready, I’m sure we will still be tweaking things up until the last minute. It will all be worth it though if we can reach our £20,000 target for Macmillan. We just need people to give whatever they can by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/quadmaran.”

There will be a celebration event at the Pilgrim Lounge from 7pm, where everyone is welcome to cheer the team home and party all night with guest DJ slot from Martin Topley. There are some amazing raffle prizes which can be bought from the dealership or on the night.

Jamie Davenport, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “I can’t wait to follow the team on the day and cheer them on. I’m sure it’s harder than most people think and with the hot weather we are having at the moment, it makes this challenge all the more difficult. I can’t thank the guys enough for all their hard work, ultimately supporting local people living with cancer.”