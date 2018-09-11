Free networking forum for charities and community groups

Community groups and charities are invited to a free networking and funding forum in Skegness this Thursday.

The event is being delivered by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) in partnership with the Big Lottery funded Talk Eat Drink (TED) in East Lindsey project.

There will be presentations by grant officers from both the Big Lottery Fund and East Coast Community Fund along with an update on other funding opportunities available locally.

It will cover methods of gathering evidence to help with project planning and gaining grant funding.

The programme will include presentations and an opportunity to meet the funders and network with other groups.

The event is on Thursday, September 13, 1.30-4.30pm, at The Village Church Farm.

Places are free, but limited, so booking is essential via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk.