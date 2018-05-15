Friendly Steph honoured at county level

An office worker at a care home in Boston has been honoured in a countywide staff awards scheme.

Steph Tate, of Skirbeck Court, in Spilsby Road, was named Office Employee of the Year at The Orders of St John Care Trust’s annual Employee Awards.

The event was held earlier this month by The Orders of St John Care Trust, a not-for-profit care home provider, to recognise the outstanding contribution of staff across its 15 sites in Lincolnshire.

Steph, the trust says, is not seen by residents as an administrator, but as a friend and they will visit her on a daily basis just to have a chat. Steph also helps residents if they receive any letters they do not understand and is also heavily involved with raising money for the home’s amenities fund.

“I am constantly blown away by the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, who are committed to enhancing the lives of those who call our residences home,” said Dan Hayes, chief executive of the Trust.

“A big congratulations to all of our well deserved winners.”