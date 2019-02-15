From classroom to newsroom at Wyberton school and other Neighbourhood News

Children at St Thomas’ CofE Primary School, in Wyberton, have been given a taste of what life is like as a news reporter.

Year Five pupils have been looking at journalistic writing in their latest English unit.

It has seem them investigate parking issues outside the school to produce double-page spreads on the subject – with ‘car-azy’ being an example of one of the puns deployed in a headline.

EAST LINDSEY

* New crime officer

A new environment crime officer has been recruited for East Lindsey to crack down on littering and dog fouling.

Working for the council, the officer will be proactively patrolling the district’s hotspot areas with the powers to issue on the spot Fixed Penalty Notices of £100 and to carry out investigations of any witnessed offences. He will be equipped with a body-cam, and a dash-cam in his van to catch people in the act.

A second environment crime officer will be recruited in the near future.

GOSBERTON

* Good Companions

Gosberton Good Companion’s Club met in the Public Hall on Tuesday afternoon when chairman Arthur Gold welcomed seven perspective new members.

The club enjoyed a game of bingo with Arthur and Les Stevenson as the callers. Bingo tickets were sold by Maxine Dobney. Edna Richardson and Irene Hunter organised the raffle and members served refreshments. An auction was conducted by Les Stevenson with Maxine and Ann Manning as the runners.

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning at Gosberton Methodist Church on Saturday (February 16) is being held to raise money towards flower festival expenses.

It opens at 10am through to 12.30pm with cake and bric-a-brac stalls, raffle and tombola, coffee, tea and refreshments. All are welcome.

* Church matters

Thanks are given to all those who save newspapers for Gosberton Parish Church. The newspaper team is pleased that most people are now removing staples and also tying the papers into bundles. The church porch is open each day until 4pm. Anyone willing to help with the tying can contact Hilary Burt on 01775 840802.

A meeting of the Gosberton district churches and Glen Group to discuss the World Day of Prayer was held at the home of Janet Bettinson in Pinchbeck on Thursday.

Mrs Bettinson presided over the meeting and different people were selected to take part. The World Day of Payer service for this group is on Friday, March 1, at 2pm at the St Bartholomew’s Church, West Piinchbeck to travel via Glenside south because of road works on Six House Bank.

There will be a bring and buy stall and it is hoped that it will be well stocked to make up for last year when service had to be cancelled due to snow.

* Valentine’s quiz

A very successful Valentine’s quiz attracted 88 people who competed in Gosberton Public Hall on Friday evening.

Questions were set by Lynn Perry and called by Sue Wayman. During the interval there was a huge raffle. The winning team was ‘The rank outsiders’ and the wooden spoon was awarded to the team named ‘Quiz Twits’. The evening was organised by Rona and Rowland to raise money for repairs to the Public Hall.

The next event at the hall is Prize Bingo on March 15.

* Gosberton 49 Club

The Gosberton 49 club is looking for people to join.

There are now four vacant numbers due to people leaving the village. It costs just £1 week and if the number is drawn one could win £30. The number drawn is as the bonus ball on Saturday night’s lotto draw. From the £59 collected each week, £29 is paid in to church funds. Anyone interested is asked to contact Janet Young on 01775 821229.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* Lincolnshire evening

The annual Lincolnshire evening at St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church, in Gosberton Clough and Risegate, is set to take place on Friday, February 22, 6.30pm for 7pm start. There will be a supper of Lincolnshire fare.

The speaker will be the Rt Hon Sir John Hayes MP. Tickets cost £10 each. For tickets contact Sandra Thompson on 01775 750370. Please bring your own drink.

HUBBERTS BRIDGE

* Model Show

A model and miniatures show takes place at the community centre on Sunday, from 10am-4pm. There will be displays featuring model railways, boats, trucks, farming displays, dolls houses and miniatures and much more.

There will be an interactive area with Lego, and various trade stands. Tickets are £3 for adults, with children going free. Proceeds from the event will go to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

MAREHAM LE FEN

* Book and CD sale

Mareham-leFen’s annual book and CD sale takes place this Saturday (February 16) from 10am-4pm at the Community Centre, in Horncastle Rd, PE22 7QL.

Light refreshments will be available.

STICKFORD

* Spring Fayre

The Spring Fayre will be held at Stickford community centre on Saturday, April 6, from 2pm-4pm.

Anyone who would like to help or has some ideas for the event is asked to contact the community centre committee.

The monthly coffee morning will continue to be held on the last Friday of the month from 10.30am to 12pm. People are invited to come along and meet up with friends and perhaps make new ones. Cakes and raffle prizes for the sessions would be gratefully received.

* Bingo

A Prize Bingo will be held at Stickford Community Centre on Monday, February 18, at 7.30pm.

* History Group

Stickford Local History Group presents The History and Conservation of Barn Owls in Lincolnshire on Thursday, February 21, at 7.30pm.

Garry Steele will give the illustrated talk at Stickford Community Centre. Admission is priced at £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members.

