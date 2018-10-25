From tills to thrills ... Wyberton shop worker raises £2k-plus for NSPCC with 13,000ft skydive

A convenience store worker in Wyberton has raised more than £2,000 for a children’s charity through a sponsored skydive.

Alison Faunt, 47, of Wyberton, swapped tills for thrills when she completed the 13,000ft tandem jump for the NSPCC at Langar Airfield, near Nottingham.

Alison, back on solid ground.

Alison is a supervisor at the Spar, in Parthian Avenue, and raises money all year round for the NSPCC, alongside colleague Heidi Sampson.

Spar has been a long-time supporter of the charity and Alison and Heidi have collected thousands for the charity over the years, even being recognised as top fundraisers in the region in the past. This year, the chance came up to do a skydive for the cause.

“I thought ‘why not? I can do this’,” said Alison, admitting, though, she felt ‘very nervous’ about the prospect of the jump. Sponsorship came flooding in, though, and at the last count stood at £2,105.05.

Alison was joined by family, friends, and colleagues on the day itself.

She said: “I just about went through every emotion possible but I did it!”

She thanked her family and friends for their support in the fundraiser, but offered a ‘massive thank you’ to customers and colleagues for ‘believing’ in her and their ‘generous donations’ – giving a special mention to not just the team at the Spar, but also those at the Post Office who share the premises in Parthian Avenue with them.