Funds for cemetery enhancements

A sum of £500 has been presented to Friends of Boston Cemetery by Asda’s Boston store through the supermarket’s Green Token Giving scheme.

This allows shoppers to help decide how grant money should be spent in the area, by voting for shortlisted causes using green tokens received at the checkout.

The group was the most popular between October and December, for which it gives its thanks to all those who showed their support towards its work.

It plans to spend the money on bird boxes and other enhancements to the cemetery.

Committee member Kathy Hancock is pictured with Asda’s Angela Hemmings.