Further details released on public meeting in Wainfleet on floods

More details have been released regarding a public meeting which will be held in Wainfleet next month following the floods.

Matt Warman MP will host the public meeting for residents of Wainfleet and the surrounding area to discuss the causes, recovery operation and future prevention.

The meeting, chaired by Mr Warman, will allow residents to hear from senior public figures from a range of organisations including the Environment Agency, Lincolnshire Police and Lindsey Marsh Drainage Board, as well as Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Council councillors and officers.

It takes place on Thursday, July 4, from 5pm to 7pm at Coronation Hall, in High Street.

All residents of Wainfleet and the surrounding area are welcome to attend, and are asked to email Matt on matt.warman.mp@parliament.uk to sign up, to allow for an idea of numbers.

Mr Warman commented, “In the face of extraordinary rainfall and the resulting floods, the community, emergency services and all those involved in Wainfleet and the surrounding area have been brilliant, brave and dedicated.

"I’ve seen it for myself over a number of days and I’d like to thank everyone involved.

"However, the community deserves answers over what happened and what will be done to prevent future flooding, so this meeting will allow residents to hear from senior public figures on what they believe happened, and to voice their views at a senior level.

"I hope residents will be able to join me on the July 4, and anyone is always welcome to contact me if I can help with any concerns in the meantime.”