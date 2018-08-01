Garage fire spreads to living area in Long Sutton

Thirty-nine firefighters have been at the scene of a garage fire that spread to a living area in Long Sutton.

Lincs Fire and Rescue were alerted just after midnight and crews from across the region were deployed to the garage in High Street, which contained three cars.

A tweet in the early hours said: “39 Firefighters made up of crews from Long Sutton, @HolbeachFire, @SpaldingFire @cambsfrs Wisbech, @Norfolkfire Terrington & West Walton, Command Support Unit and pump from @marketrasenfire and Officers attended the incident.

“Crews used three main jets, two hose reels and four BA to extinguish a large detached garage, three cars and an adjoining living area.”