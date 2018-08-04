Get down to the beach...in Boston park

It’s the hottest, sunniest summer for years, so get down to the beach... but you don’t have to face the journey to Skeg, the beach is in Boston at Central Park.

This is the fourth year that a beach has been built in the park, and the second year that it will be open for an extended period.

The beach has proved so popular that this summer it will be available for the rest of July and all of August.

There are some planned and structured events, but in between times it will be open house for all-family fun.

The first of the free special events will be on Monday, August 13, from 2pm to 4pm - Golden Time aimed at the over-60s. The 78 DJ will be on hand to play music, and song sheets will be available for a singalong.

There will also be beach games such as boules and hoopla. Or just come along, use one of the free deckchairs, soak up the sun and feel the sand between your toes.

Thursday and Friday, August 16 and 17, 10am to 3pm will be the big two family fun sessions featuring a host of great attractions includingdonkeys, bouncy castles, theatre performance, magician, art and craft, toddler play area, Jolly Fisherman visit and fun sports and games – these events are also free.

A free session suitable for people with additional support needs and their carers will be held on Tuesday, August 21, from 1pm to 3pm.

There will be sandcastle building, enjoying beach games such as egg-and-spoon race, hoopla, target throwing and boules. Deckchairs will be available.

Then another free event especially themed for those living with dementia and their carers will be held on Tuesday, August 28, from 2pm to 4pm.

Back in Time will include music from the past from The 78 DJ. Song sheets will be available so all can join in a sing-a-long or they can join in the memory games such as hoopla, target throwing and boules or just relax in the supplied deckchairs.

All beach events are organised by Boston Borough Council and Frances Taylor, play and physical activity officer said: “Each year the event grows in popularity.

“After consulting with the community last year and requests that the beach was made available to older members, those who need additional support and those living with dementia, this year we have themed some afternoons to make the beach area more inclusive to the whole community.”

Event funders, Boston Big Local, has been extremely pleased with the outcome over the years and have written the beach event into its forward plan.

Boston Big Local chairman, Richard Tory, said: “In the past it has been very rewarding to see families come together, make new friends and enjoy the free attractions.

“Some commented that they would not be able to take their children to such an event if they had to pay, so they are very excited and grateful at the thought of spending the whole day having family fun together without having to spend a penny.”