Gift of solar lights to Gambian village

A third village in The Gambia has received the gift of solar lights from the Boston St Botolph Rotary Club, in partnership with The Gambia Experience holiday company and the Rotary Foundation.

Tujeren Bunkiling is a small, remote community in the western region of The Gambia.

A spokesman for Boston St Botolph Rotary Club said: “Previously reliant on candle-light, which is ineffective and a potential fire hazard, villagers can now enjoy the benefits of electric lighting that we take for granted, including the ability to read and complete homework after dark and the added security and safety that the lights bring.”

They added: “Every penny raised by Rotary goes directly to where it is needed and every project is closely supervised to ensure nothing falls into the wrong hands or is wasted. A comparatively small sum will have life-changing benefits for this community.”