Fire fighters were called out to a fire in a garden on Saturday - which had an unusual cause.

A pair of glasses left in the sunshine was said to have sparked the blaze at the address in Coningsby.

The lens magnified the sun’s rays, setting fire to some garden furniture - which was left severely damaged.

The incident, in Tumby Road, also caused light heat damage to some patio doors.

Fire crews from Woodhall Spa used a ‘water backpack’ to put it out.