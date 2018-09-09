Grant gives transport charity a lift

A charity in Boston which provides low-cost transport to local people in need has been awarded funding to help continue its work.

Boston Community Transport received the sum from The Dulverton Trust, an independent grant-making charity based in London but administered locally by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.

The money was used to replace old and failing computers, office equipment, fund training, and help meet the day-to-day running costs of the charity.

“Without funders such as these our essential transport service would not be able to support the many vulnerable and socially isolated members that we do,” said charity chairman Barrie Pierpoint. who described the size of the sum as ‘generous’.

Membership to Boston Community Transport is priced at £12 a year.

Journeys comes at a charge of 60p per mile, with a minimum fee of £5 per return trip (up to nine miles in distance).

For more information on Boston Community Transport, including volunteering opportunities, visit www.bostonct.org.uk or call office manager Angela Gould on 01205 360183.