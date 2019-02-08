Grant of £8k-plus for Boston charity from Asda to help people get online

More than £8,000 has been presented to a charity in Boston to help it provide facilities for people who do not have access to the internet.

The sum – £8,093 in all – has been donated to Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire by the Asda Foundation, the charitable wing of the supermarket chain.

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire provides free, confidential, and impartial advice on a range of issues, such as money, benefits, housing, and employment. It has its Boston base at the Municipal Buildings, in West Street.

With the growing role played by the internet in day-to-day life, the charity wants to set up a ‘computer access point’ for visitors who are put at a disadvantage by not being able to get online.

To this end, the Asda Foundation funding will be used to provide iPads, keyboards and computer accessories.

The charity’s application to the Asda Foundation for the grant was supported by store colleagues at Boston.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston’s community colleague, said: “With many schemes demanding more online access than ever, there are people across Boston who haven’t got the facilities or skills to access essential forms.

“The computer access point will make a great difference for individuals who require extra support.

“Supporting smaller, local applications such as Citizens Advice is really important to us – and we hope it will make a real difference within the local community in Boston.”

Kingsley Taylor, chief executive at Citizens Advice, said: “The public access computers that the Asda Foundation has provided will be invaluable in helping our clients with their diverse needs.

“As the locations of public access computers has diminished, we’re delighted that with Asda’s help we can provide this free service to Boston clients.”

* Set up in 1988, the Asda Foundation is a registered charity that aims to have a positive impact on local communities.

It makes independent grants to provide support to a range of local good causes, chosen by Asda’s community life colleagues throughout the UK.

The foundation is celebrating its 30th birthday over the next year with a number of surprise grants to previously supported projects totalling to £300,000.

To find out more about the Asda Foundation, including eligibility for submitting a funding application, either contact community colleage Stephen Bromby at Asda Boston, in Lister Way, or go to www.asdafoundation.org