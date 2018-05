Members of the Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust (LGT) padded along to Boston town centre with some of the charity’s retired greyhounds who are looking for loving homes as pets on Saturday.

The LGT kennel is based in between Boston and Spalding and has between 12 to 14 greyhounds needing homes at any one time.

LGT are a local registered charity 1103656 and always looking for good owners.

For more information visit: http://community.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshiregreyhoundtrust/