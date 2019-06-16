Grieving father in witnesses’ appeal

A grieving father is appealing for information to try and help him understand what happened in the crash that killed his daughter.

Emily Louise Turner, who had turned 30 in January, died after a three car collision on the A17 near Moulton Marsh on April 16th this year.

Now her dad, Steve Turner, wants to find out more about the circumstances of the fatal crash, and to hear from any witnesses.

He would also like to talk to anyone who was at the scene and helped in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Police reported that the accident involved a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, a silver Vauxhall Combo, which Emily was driving, and a black Land Rover, and happened at about 8.45pm.

The road was closed until the following morning.

Emily was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Mr Turner told the Standard: “I need to clarify in my own mind the events leading up to, during and after the accident.

“Knowing my daughter and having taught her to drive 13 years ago I am struggling to understand how the accident occurred.

“I cannot go into any detail as it is under police investigation.

“Obviously, speaking to any witnesses may help me piece together her, or another driver’s manner of driving, and more importantly, I need to know if she suffered,” Mr Turner said.

“There would have been people on scene immediately, and it would be the decent thing to thank them as obviously the accident would have been traumatic for them too.”

Emily had recently qualified as a midwife and began working in the local area.

Mr Turner added: “The police have been very supportive, but the investigation process will take a long time.”

If anyone has any information, they can forward it to Mr Turner via news@bostonstandard.co.uk

Please put ‘Information for Steve Turner’ in the subject box.