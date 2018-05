There are a variety of events planned for half-term week at the Ark Wildlife Park in Stickney.

The events, which run from May 26 to June 3, include daily quizzes with prizes, from 11.30am, and daily animal encounters at 2.30pm. There will also be other activities each day.

The park has a variety of animals including meerkats, lynx, foxes, racoons, alpacas and reptiles.

Details on 01205 481468.