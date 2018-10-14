Happy ending for at least some of the newly-born kittens abandoned in Boston Central Park litter bin

There has been a happy ending for at least some of the kittens found abandoned in a litter bin in Boston’s Central Park.

The five newly-born kittens were found in a bin in the park by council groundsman Matt Sampson in July.

The litter of newly-born kittens just after they were rescued

They were rescued by the owner of a Wainfleet cattery who took them in.

And in a letter received by the council this week, which is signed by one of the kittens, Boris, it is revealed that three have now been rehomed.

Boris has a new home with owner Kevin, and one of his brothers and a sister “have gone to live in a big house with fields and woods all round it. They are getting on really well.”

The letter reports that the other two cats are still at the cattery. One, Dobby, had been very ill, but is recovering.

One of the kittens being fed soon after they were rescued from the bin

Here is Boris’s ‘letter’ in full:

“Hiya my name is Boris. Good looking fella aren't I?

I am one of the kittens found in the bin in Central Park. Thought I would drop you a line to let you know how we are all getting on.

One of my brothers and a sister

My other sister and my brother Dobby are still with the lady at the Cattery. Dobby wasn't very well but he is much better now and still has big ears!

I decided to stay with Kevin. I am getting on really well but I have got a habit of poking my head in things, Kevin had to cut the bars of the cat basket twice to get my head out. Last Sunday we had some Pringles. They were so nice I had to get the last few crumbs out and got my head stuck up the tube, but it was worth it for that lovely barbecue flavour.

I have lots of toys but I like to run round the kitchen chasing a conker.

I have had my first lot of injections. When I am 4 months old Kevin said I am going back to the vet to have my "conkers" done, whatever that means.

Thank you again to everyone who was concerned about us.

Love Boris xxx”