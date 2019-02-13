Hare coursing incidents in Lincolnshire continue to decline

New figures have revealed that the number of reports of hare corsing in Lincolnshire has significantly reduced since 2016.

According to the figures, this season there has been 686 incidents so far, compared with 1,175 at this point in 2018, and 1,579 in 2017.

The downward trend in hare coursing incidents has been welcomed by Chief Inspector Phil Vickers.

Police say the decline was down to working closer with rural communities and the use of new technology and new tactics to prevent offending.

He said: “This has been achieved by close working with our rural communities and partners, having the right equipment available to us and effective coordination through the Force Control Room.

“Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Team has focused on prevention of hare coursing this season – targeting the offenders who have caused most harm in the past and utilising innovative, legally audacious tactics when appropriate.

“We continue to seize dogs, 76 last season, and retain them until the offence is dealt with at court.

“We know this prevents offending and is recognised as being the most effective tactic we use.

“We have used Anti-Social Behaviour Legislation toprevent offending and given offenders fair warning of what we are doing.

“We are already working towards the 2019/20 season – Lincolnshire Police is leading on a piece of work with the National Wildlife Crime Unit to coordinate Prevention, Intelligence and Enforcement work across 35 Police force areas and target key offenders.”

Lincolnshire Police have encouraged residents to continue reporting any suspicious activity in your area to 101.

Officers need to know the following details:

• The area that they hare coursers are located, and whether they are on foot or in a vehicle.

• Descriptions of the people involved

• Details regarding the vehicles being used - ideally with the registration plate number.

• The tpes of dogs being used, and how many.

• Any photographs or video which show the activity being carried out.

For more on hare coursing, click here