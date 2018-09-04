Have you seen missing man?

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing man.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen Jonathan Christopher in the last 15 hours, or knows where he is.

Jonathan has been missing since last night from his home in Lincoln. The police believe the 35-year-old may be somewhere in Lincolnshire, or may have travelled to North Yorkshire.

If you can help, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting Jonathan’s name in the subject box;

Alternatively call the police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting PID number 103422