Have you seen missing Thomas in Lincolnshire?

Thomas Coates (32) has been missing since July 4, 2018.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find Thomas Coates, who has not had contact with family since July 4.

The 32-year-old has links to the Lincoln, East Lindsey and West Lindsey areas.

Thomas is described as white, slim, with collar-length brown curly hair. He also has a beard.

Contact Lincolnshire Police if you know of Thomas’s whereabouts

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - including Thomas’s name in the subject box.

• By calling the non-emergency number 101 or by calling or text Missing People on 116 000.