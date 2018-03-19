‘He’s always got farming interests at heart’ - Farming community share views after Prince Charles visits Louth

Farmers, auctioneers and councillors have expressed their delight after HRH The Prince of Wales visited Louth Cattle Market this morning (Monday), where he praised the farming community and said he was ‘thrilled’ that the facility had been saved from closure.

• James Boulton, from Louth Market Auctioneers:

HRH The Prince of Wales at Louth Cattle Market. EMN-180319-124410001

“I thought the day was excellent, especially considering the difficult time we’ve had over the last few months and years with regards to the possible closure, relocation or refurbishment of the market.

“Prince Charles being here is a real feather in our cap, and a real show of support.

“As a livestock market, it is hugely important on many different levels - not just on the sale of livestock.

“I think the day went very well, and I did get the chance to meet him and shook his hand.

“He seemed very genuinely interested and asked some very relevant questions. It was a real pleasure.

“Some of the words that he said were very poignant for the day, it’s the last market in the county and we must keep it going!”

• Sheep farmer Peter Robinson, from Caistor:

“Prince Charles has always got farming interests at heart, and we hope his visit here will do some good for the future of the market and the farming community - and I’m sure it has.

“There’s been a lot of support and it’s the last livestock market (in Lincolnshire) and we need it.

“It’s good for the farming community because, from a cohesive point of view it helps keep us together, and meet together, and talk together.

“The auctioneers have done very well and put their backs into it (saving the livestock market) and hopefully there will be a change - and hopefully councillors will support it!”

• Louth Town and East Lindsey District Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders:

“Prince Charles seemed really impressed. He talked about the charter, and I said it’s thanks to the Royal Family that we managed to save the market because the charter saved it.

“It was lovely meeting him. I just loved how interested he was, genuinely interested, and he asked such nice questions.

“I hope that his visit will make people think more positively about Louth Cattle Market. We rely on our agriculture.”

• Matthew Denby, chairman of Lincolnshire Young Farmers:

“There were five of us Lincolnshire Young Farmers there today.

“Prince Charles spoke to us and was very interested to know about us, and was pleased to hear about the work we did in saving Louth Cattle Market.

“The livestock market is something we want to support going forward, and the Farm Resilience Programme will help the farming community in our area.”

• Louth Town Councillor, Margaret Ottaway:

“Prince Charles’ visit was very good thing for a town like Louth, who have fought a battle against a very keen effort to get rid of the market.

“It’s a disgrace that some people couldn’t realise the importance of keeping the livestock market for this generation.

“It was a long wait, but it was worth every minute.

“The children that presented the gifts left me nearly speechless. There’s a lot of hard work gone in to this, and I’ve loved it.

“Everybody’s been excited because Prince Charles is a very genuine person. We know he is - he’s not just doing it for show.”

