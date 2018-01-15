Air ambulance lands in Central Park after emergency services called to medical practice

An air ambulance landed in Boston’s Central Park this morning (Monday) after being called to an unconscious patient at a Boston medical surgery.

Readers reported seeing Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance arrive at the park.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed they received a call at 8.17am to an incident at Parkside Medical Practice.

They said the caller reported a patient who was unconscious and not breathing.

Two paramedics in ambulance cars, a double crewed ambulance and the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire air ambulance were sent to the site, however, no patients were taken to hospital.

No further details are available at this time.