Boston and Skegness MP raises future of Pilgrim Hospital’s Children’s Services with NHS England chief

The MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman has said he has today (Wednesday) raised the potential future crisis over Pilgrim Hospital’s Childrens Services with the Chief Executive of NHS England.

Mr Warman shared a photo on his Facebook and Twitter account in which he said: “I’ve said I will raise the issue of Pilgrim and paediatric services at every opportunity and today I took the chance to discuss the proposed closures with NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens.

“At this morning’s all-party group on Clinical Leadership & Management meeting I spoke to him about the recruitment challenges faced at Pilgrim Hospital and raised the importance of longer term recruitment NHS plans, such as Lincolnshire’s new medical school, to ensure we can protect local services.

“Above all, I made the case that geography and travelling time makes a continued presence at Pilgrim essential for paediatrics.”

Mr Warman told a meeting last week at Boston Grammar School that he was speaking to the highest authorities, including Prime Minister Theresa May and health secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a bid to get the problems at Pilgrim Hospital which health bosses say could see staff shortages of middle-grade paediatric doctors lead to the ‘temporary’ closure of Children’s Services.

When contacted by The Standard, a press spokesman for NHS England said they did ‘not comment on private meetings’.

