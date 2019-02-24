Boston MP steps in to call for action over 'unacceptable' parking issues at Pilgrim Hospital

Boston MP Matt Warman has called for action over the ongoing issues with the new parking system installed in the regions hospitals, including Boston's Pilgrim.

Parking Eye set up the new system towards the end of last year at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) and it has been dogged with controversy since then.

The change brought in a new automatic number plate recognition system. Since then, there have been numerous complaints, including chaotic scenes as people tried to pay and faced long queues, fines issued despite people having paid, confusion over how to use the system, and even registered staff vehicles receiving fines.

Mr Warman, who spoke to Parking Eye last week, and said the issues were unacceptable - and made it clear that they needed to sort them out.

"I made three things clear to them: first, in my view, the failure to operate an efficient system is their fault as the contractor. They need to do better at making sure there are enough machines, enough shelters for queuing and a system that is easy to understand.

"While some improvements have been made to the number of available machines, I will continue to closely monitor the situation.

"Second, Parking Eye need to be better at responding to the public and the media. I’m pleased that since our conversation yesterday the company has put out a statement explaining some of the issues and I have urged them to continue to engage.

"Finally, I’ve made it clear that it is totally unacceptable for registered staff vehicles to attract fines, or for patients and visitors to be incorrectly fined. I’ve been assured that any incorrect fines will be swiftly cancelled or refunded if they’ve already been paid.

"Parking Eye have already done this to some extent and tell me they will continue to do so. I would urge anyone with ongoing issues to contact me directly on matt.warman.mp@parliament.uk

"I’d like to particularly thank staff for bearing with this unacceptable situation, in particular those in facilities who are now helping to improve the process. I am assured further improvements will be delivered and I will be keeping a close eye on the issue going forward."