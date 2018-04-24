Care workers are one step closer to bagging coveted award

Employees at the Lincolnshire-based Tanglewood Care Homes are one step closer to winning a coveted prize as part of the 2018 Care Home Awards.

In June, employees will be heading to the final round at an award ceremony in London.

Here they will find out if they have won awards in the group or individual categories during the Health and Care Show.

Tanglewood is shortlisted in the following categories:

• Best Small Care Home Group

• Best Non-Clinical Facilities

• Best for Garden and Outdoor Space

• Best for Specialist Care

• Best Care Home in a Group

Tanglewood Care Homes have facilities in Coningsby, Horncastle, Alford, Boston and Spalding.

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and director of Tanglewood Care Homes, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists for not one, but five awards at the Care Home Awards this year.

“It’s always rewarding to see that the Tanglewood team is being recognised for our caring commitment to the entire Tanglewood community.

“We are looking forward to attending this year’s event and to celebrating the very best in social care with our industry colleagues.

“We sincerely hope that another coveted award will accompany us back to Lincolnshire.”

The nominations follow a host of recent award wins for Tanglewood employees, who picked up two awards at the Lincolnshire Care Awards in February and were also highly commended in a third category.

The Care Home Awards recognise excellence and innovation in care homes and suppliers across the UK.

Organiser of the awards, Matthew Davies, said: “There’s a real sense of mounting anticipation as the entries go forward to the final stages of judging.

“There are some wonderful stories being told and in some categories the judges will have their work cut out in trying to finalise the results.

“I’m not one of the judges but even I understand just how brilliant some of the work is that’s being initiated and carried out by care homes.”

• At last year’s ceremony, Tanglewood scooped the award for the best non-clinical facilities.