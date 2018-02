Emergency service crews were called to Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, this morning to deal with a fire caused by a patient smoking in bed.

The service confirmed that two crews from Boston and one from Leverton were called to the hospital.

They recorded severe damage to bedding.

A spokesman for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust confirmed the fire had happened between 6-7am this morning.

They said investigations were ongoing.

No further details available at this time.