Donation to ward in memory of loved one

Family and friends of a former Pilgrim Hospital patient have raised funds in her memory to boost the ward she was treated on in her final days.

The strawberry tea fundraising event raised a total of £3,000 for ward 7A which cared for Jackie South before she passed away from secondary breast cancer, aged 49.

The event, held in Boston, was organised by Jackie’s son Thomas, his partner Bethany Morris and her parents.

Local businesses donated gifts for the raffle. The money raised was used to buy six high-tech Dyson desk fans worth £250 each. This was doubled to 12 by a donation from Beeswax at Carrington.

Bethany said: “Myself, Jackie’s two sons Thomas and Brandon, and her father Pete, recently took the 12 Dyson fans up to the ward 7A to thank them for the support they had given us, as Jackie’s family, and the care they gave to Jackie through the toughest time of her life.”

The virtually noiseless fans will be used to keep patients on the ward cool, without disturbing their sleep.

Bethany added: “We couldn’t have done this without the loving support of family and friends who knew Jackie and her family.”