Event to transform cancer services

The Lincolnshire Cancer Summit was held at The Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa and saw more than 50 clinicians and patients attend.

With cancer affecting one in two of the population, the aim was to ensure Lincolnshire NHS has it at the top of everybody’s agenda and improvements are made to diagnosis and treatment pathways.

The event saw The Cancer Fighters – a group of women all affected by cancer – perform one of their hit songs.

Two of the group’s members, sisters Amelia Bailey and Angie Goodwin, told their story of how cancer had affected them.