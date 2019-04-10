Free blood pressure checks for Boston shoppers

Members of the public are invited to have their blood pressure checked for free at an event in Boston this weekend.

On Saturday, April 13, the Rotary Club of Boston will be hosting a ‘Know Your Blood Pressure’ event in Pescod Square Shopping Centre between 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Held in partnership with the Stroke Association UK, it will see a team of doctors and medics from the club inviting members of the public to have their blood pressure checked.

The results of the test – which is free, painless, and only takes a few minutes – are confidential. Anyone found to have a blood pressure which might cause concern will be referred to other healthcare professionals.

The event is being held in support of a national campaign run by the Stroke Association to encourage everyone to be aware of their own blood pressure and the dangers of strokes.

A spokesman for the club said: “The Rotary Club of Boston has been running this event for several years, and have been instrumental in checking many hundreds of members of the public, and identifying many people who had a high risk pressure, but who would otherwise have been unaware of it.”