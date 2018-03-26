Health staff up for awards

Hospital staff from Pilgrim Hospital will be recognised at a glittering awards ceremony later this year.

The nominations for this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff Awards have been whittled down to the final shortlist.

This year, the awards attracted a record 793 nominations – up from 690 last year – recognising the staff who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.

In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been shortlisted.

The awards will take place at the Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Thursday, May 3.

ULHT Chief Executive Jan Sobieraj said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.

“Judging has been especially difficult this time around because of the high number of excellent nominations, and as so many people working within our hospitals clearly deserve to be recognised.”

The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers for which we are very grateful.

Boston-based nominees include Edwell Munyonga, Team Lead Occupational Therapist at Pilgrim Hospital, (Chair’s compassion and respect award), Colleen Norris, Ward Clerk on the stroke unit at Pilgrim Hospital (Unsung hero - non clinical), Nigel Brasier, Administration Volunteer at Pilgrim Hospital (Volunteer of the year), Sarah Fletcher, Support Manager at Pilgrim Hospital, Sara Blackbourn, Site Lead Occupational Therapist at Pilgrim Hospital and Shannon Rogers, Sister in A&E at Pilgrim Hospital (Outstanding leaders), Stroke unit at Pilgrim Hospital (Team of the year – clinical), Jo Hall, Reception Supervisor in A&E at Pilgrim Hospital, Debra Carter, Housekeeper on Ward 6a at Pilgrim Hospital, and Danielle Oglesby, Housekeeper on the neonatal unit at Pilgrim Hospital (Extra mile – non clinical).

Other nominees include:

Great Patient Experience award: Louise Stocks, Occupational Therapist at Grantham and District Hospital, Reverend Alison Amelia, Chaplain, Christopher Flood, Obstetric Consultant, Louise Hugo, Sister in the Antenatal Clinic and Jill Wilding, Midwife at Lincoln County Hospital. Luretta Johnson, Community Midwife at Lincoln County Hospital, Dr Matt Williams, Consultant Renal Physician at Lincoln County Hospital.

Chair’s compassion and respect award: Samantha McCarthy-Phull, Clinical Education Nurse at Lincoln County Hospital, Andrew Tysoe, Voluntary Services Manager Trustwide, Pamela Beattie, Chaplain at Lincoln County Hospital.

Unsung hero - non clinical: Ken Hodder, Joiner at Lincoln County Hospital, Tina Kovaks, Housekeeper on the special care baby unit at Lincoln County Hospital, Dave Pavier, Security Officer at Lincoln County Hospital.

Volunteer of the year: June Dales, Volunteer, Trustwide, Mo Goodall, Volunteer on the day ward at Grantham and District Hospital, Barbara Boobyer, Coordinator of League of Friends coffee shop at County Hospital, Louth.

Research, innovation and education: Catherine Kirkpatrick, Consultant Sonographer at Lincoln County Hospital, Fab ambassadors Sharon Kidd, Patient Experience Manager, Samantha McCarthy-Phull, Clinical Education Nurse, Tracey Pemberton, Ward Sister and Jennie Negus, Deputy Chief Nurse, Trustwide, Claire Flavell, Strategic Lead- Lincolnshire Talent Academy, Trustwide, Nick Dudley, Principal Physicist, Lincoln County Hospital.

Team of the year - non clinical: David Picken, Nikki Harris, Colin Hills and Jon Young, Associate Directors of Finance, Trustwide, Housekeeping team, Waddington ward, Lincoln County Hospital, IT department, Trustwide, Communications and engagement team, Trustwide.

Extra mile – clinical: Meg Kelly, A&E Consultant at Lincoln County Hospital, Sue Wright and Tina Arnold, Healthcare Support Workers on the surgical emergency admissions unit at Lincoln County Hospital, Hospice in a Hospital at Grantham and District Hospital, Kathryn Mayer and Kellymarie Foster, Sepsis Practitioners, Trustwide.

Unsung heroes – clinical: Wendy Ross, Nursery Nurse on the neonatal unit at Lincoln County Hospital, Karen Chapple, Staff Nurse on the intensive care unit at Lincoln County Hospital, Lisa Winters, Junior Sister on Shuttleworth ward at Lincoln County Hospital, Anthony Barlow, Consultant in General Surgery at Lincoln County Hospital.

Outstanding leader: David Knight, Senior Chaplain and Bereavement Service Manager, Trustwide.

Team of the year – clinical: Ward 6 at Grantham and District Hospital, Orthopaedic team at Lincoln County Hospital and County Hospital, Louth, Surgical admissions lounge at Lincoln County Hospital.

Extra mile - non clinical: Val Blatchford, Operational Service Manager, Lincoln County Hospital.