Horse riders to head out on roads near Boston and Skegness for safety campaign

An equestrian centre between Boston and Skegness is throwing its weight behind a national campaign aiming to improve road safety for horses and their riders.

Equiclass ED Friskney will be taking part in the Pass Wide and Slow Hack event on Sunday, April 14.

This sees riders across the UK heading out on the roads in groups to promote safe overtaking of horses.

Two groups will be setting off from Equiclass ED Friskney, in Small End Road, at 12pm, one riding for about an hour, the other for about two-and-a-half hour, using local roads.

The routes will include the Anchor Inn at Friskney.

A group of between 25 and 30 are currently expected to take part, but others can still join.

Participants are asked to make a donation of £5 to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

For more information, find Equiclass EC Friskney on Facebook or call Jo Adams, owner, on 07478 190502.