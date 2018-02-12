Hospital bosses confirm £2.5 million work to maternity unit is complete and wards are open

A £2.5 million upgrade to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital maternity and gynaecology wards has officially been completed, it has been announced.

United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, which runs the hospital confirmed today (Monday) that the work was complete and that the hospital’s new antenatal and postnatal unit had been open to mums and families since January 11.

The upgrade sees a new maternity ward replace outdated facilities and includes what is described as ‘six spacious, en-suite single rooms, and four larger three-bed rooms with a shared shower room’.

Head of midwifery and nursing for women and children’s service Sue Bennion, said: “This is a really exciting time for women’s and children’s services, and a fantastic investment in maternity for families in Lincolnshire.

“Providing the best quality environment possible for our mothers and babies is a top priority.

“These improvements will provide an up-to-date environment in which our staff can deliver the best quality care.”

The work also includesa large day room for families to use, a spacious ward bathroom and shower room for partners staying overnight.

There is a designated feeding room for anyone wishing to feed in privacy and a quiet room for delicate conversations.

The midwife station is central to the ward and accessible to everyone.

Matron for maternity at Pilgrim, Lucy Wonnacott said, “The new facilities are wonderful for families with ample space at each bedside creating a relaxing environment.

“Many families have described their stay on the ward as feeling like a new hotel with a bright, airy and modern feel.”

Antenatal care is the care you get during pregnancy and postnatal care in given following birth.

The project was funded by ULHT.