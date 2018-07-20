In pictures: double celebration on Pilgrim Hospital ward

A double celebration has been held at a ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, one marking not only the 70th anniversary of the NHS but also a newly acquired top honour.

Staff at Women’s Health 1B helped commemorate seven decades of the National Health Service by opening up the ward to others at the hospital, offering coffee, tea, and cake.

Staff nurses Leanne Belton (left) and Rachel Carritt.

In addition, staff nurses Leanne Belton and Rachel Carritt, who organised the event, helped turn back the clock by dressing in 1940s nurse garb for the morning and afternoon tea rounds – much to the delight of patients.

They said: “It was a wonderful day and a huge success. It boosted morale and made us all feel exceptionally proud to be nurses at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, and part of the wonderful family that is the NHS!”

For the ward, it was also a chance to celebrate the Green Standard award it has recently received from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital.

A spokesman for the trust explained under its Ward Accreditation scheme, each ward is assessed and given a rating of red, amber, or green, based on how it scores in 13 standards.

These standards look at, for example, how patient falls or pressure ulcers are managed and prevented, the experience of patients, and the workforce in the area.

“Where similar schemes have been used, staff and patients have seen improved ward leadership, improved patient experience, clinical efficiency and effectiveness,” the spokesman said, adding that 1B is one of the first of four across the entire trust to have achieved a green rating.