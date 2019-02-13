Last chance to show heart for NHS

Today is the final day to leave a message of thanks to the local NHS as part of the Pilgrim Hospital SOS Call to Action Loving Lincolnshire Lives campaign.

Supporters of the group have been at the Stump collecting messages on the hearts as part of a fund-raising drive to raise cash to pay for transfer packs for children being transferred from the Pilgrim to other hospitals over the last week or so.

They will be there from 9.30am until 11am this morning.

Campaigner Emma Wilcock said: “If you can’t get to us during the times and dates then you can always send me your message via messenger and make your £1 donation to emma.wilcock@hotmail.co.uk”

The hearts will be on display at the Stump until the end of February.