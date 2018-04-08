MP praises new medical school

The MP for Boston has backed Government plans for a new medical school in Lincolnshire.

The school, to be based in Lincoln, was announced last week as a collaboration between the University of Lincoln and the University of Nottingham ‘to offer first-class medical education in Lincolnshire’.

The new University of Nottingham Lincoln Medical School has already made a successful joint bid for more funding to increase medical school places and when it is at full capacity it will deliver medical training to around 400 undergraduate students.

Students will study for a University of Nottingham BMBS medical degree at the University of Lincoln site on the Brayford Pool.

Clinical placements will take place at hospitals, GP surgeries and other healthcare units in the county in collaboration with United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

MP Matt Warman said: “I campaigned for Lincolnshire to get its own medical school since I was elected in 2015 because I know it will be a gamechanger for our local NHS.”

“It is great news for our local NHS and especially for patients, who I know often struggle to get an appointment with a GP, as studies have shown that doctors tend to remain in the areas they trained in.

“The commitment to sending more trainees to rural and coastal areas is particularly important for our county, which has historically struggled to recruit GPs, and I have no doubt that the new medical school will help to address this.

“I look forward to welcoming the new recruits to Boston and Skegness during their training and beyond.”

Jan Sobieraj, Chief Executive at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are delighted a Lincolnshire medical school has been announced.

“This is fantastic news for the University, the NHS and our patients.

“I like to say well done to the universities for all their hard work in making this happen. Lincolnshire has a severe shortage of doctors in a range of specialities, and ULHT is greatly affected by this.

“We believe a local medical school will help us in the longer-term with recruiting doctors and keeping them in county, as people tend to stay in the areas where they train.”

The school will be one of five across the country being set up.

Making the announcement Health secretary Jeremy Hunt said, “Setting up five new medical schools is part of the biggest ever expansion of our medical and nursing workforce, which we will need to deal with the challenge of around one million more over 75s in a decade’s time. These schools are being set up in parts of the country where it is can be hard to recruit and attract new doctors - but it will benefit the doctors everywhere as we start to eliminate the rota gaps that add so much pressure to their work.”