New plan to improve health of Lincolnshire residents

A major new health strategy to improve the health and wellbeing of people in Lincolnshire has been published.

Lincolnshire’s Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy (JHWS) sets out what all organisations need to do to help improve people’s health and prevent ill health.

The strategy follows extensive engagement with those working in health and care, and the public.

The work has been co-ordinated by the Health and Wellbeing Board – a group of senior leaders and councillors from across health and care organisations in the county.

The first strategy covered 2014 to 2018.

The new strategy will focus on priority areas:

• Mental health & emotional wellbeing (children and young people)

• Mental health (adults)

• Carers

• Physical activity

• Housing and health

• Obesity

• Dementia

Chairman of the Lincolnshire Health and Wellbeing Board, Coun Sue Woolley said: “This second Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy for Lincolnshire is important in a number of ways.

“It represents a clear direction for all organisations that are tasked with and interested in, the health and wellbeing of people who live and work in the county.

“New delivery plans have also been agreed by the board, setting out comprehensive actions for health and care organisations to achieve the objectives for the priority areas.”

• The JHWS is evidence-based, and also used the views and insights of key stakeholders, partners and the public.