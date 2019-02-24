New strategy to help deal with dementia issue in Lincolnshire is launched

A new strategy for helping to deal with dementia has been launched by Lincolnshire County Council and its NHS partners.

The Living Well with Dementia in Lincolnshire strategy sets out how adult social care, alongside public health and the NHS, will help people living with dementia in the county.

It aims to increase awareness and understanding of dementia, and to provide support and advice for those affected and their families.

Cllr Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for Adult Care at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Much progress has been made in the past five years since our first dementia strategy was launched, and a range of services and support are now available.

“It is fair to say there is much more we can do to support people both before and after a diagnosis.

“We want people to live well with dementia and have access to support and services. We aim to support more people following a diagnosis and enable them to live at home, independently, for longer.”

Glen Garrod, Executive Director for Adult Care at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The impact of dementia can be far-reaching, but by increasing awareness and understanding of dementia among both the public and among professionals we can make a real difference to improving the lives of people living with the disease, and also offer better advice and support to their families.

“Our commitment to the people of Lincolnshire is to do all we can to ensure access to care and support for those who need it.”

John Turner Interim Chief Officer, South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (for the four Lincolnshire CCGs), said: “Dementia is one of our most significant health and social care priorities, both nationally and in Lincolnshire.

“It has wider effects on people who live with the condition, their family, friends, communities, businesses, health, social care and voluntary services. The cost of dementia to the NHS is more than that of cancer, heart disease and stroke combined.

“We have made great progress but we must continue to support people as well as promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, we know it’s important to recognise that what is good for the heart is good for the brain.”

The Lincolnshire Joint Strategy for Dementia can be downloaded here, where useful links to advice and support can be found for people living with dementia and their families.