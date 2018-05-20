Nurses complete Moonwalk marathon in their bras

Two nurses from Pilgrim Hospital completed the 26.2 mile London Moonwalk on Saturday - wearing LED bras.

Friends Sharon Ellis and Sue Green managed to raise £850 between them for breast cancer charities.

Sharon Ellis and Sue Green during the London Moonwalk. Images supplied.

“It was great, really well organised with a definite party atmosphere,” said Sharon.

“Moon village at Clapham Common where we started was buzzing. There was line dancing, face-painting, hot food and shopping. There was even some entertainment along the route.

“A huge thanks to all the volunteers showing the way, keeping spirits up, and providing sweets, fruit, and hot chocolate near the end which gave a well-needed boost.”

The pair have worked at Pilgrim Hospital for more than 30 years.

