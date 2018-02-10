Organ donation memorial tree at Pilgrim Hospital

Patients and families will gather at Pilgrim Hospital next week to celebrate the gift of organ donation.

A new organ donation memorial tree is being officially unveiled at the hospital, placed as a mark of respect for those who have donated their organs to help others.

The tree, commissioned and installed by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) is made of bronze, and will have plaques placed on its branches featuring the names of past donors.

The ceremony will be attended by families of past donors and patients who have benefitted from donor organs, as well as hospital staff and local dignitaries.

Natalie Dillamore, Junior Sister on the intensive care unit at Pilgrim Hospital, said: “We decided to create this memorial after one was opened at Lincoln hospital. It is a fantastic way of recognising and remembering those who have donated organs for the benefit of others.”

The official unveiling of the tree will be taking place on Thursday, February 15, from 12-2pm in the main reception at Pilgrim Hospital.