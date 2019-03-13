Pilgrim Hospital workers make shortlist in trust’s annual staff awards

Staff at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital are among those to have been shortlisted for an honour in this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff Awards.
This year, the awards attracted more than 600 nominations – recognising the colleagues who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.
Now, all nominations have been considered and the shortlist for each award chosen.
In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been shortlisted for this year’s awards in 11 categories.
Everyone shortlisted will be invited to the awards evening, along with their nominator. The event will take place at the Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Thursday, May 2.
Trust chairman Elaine Baylis said: “The huge amount of nominations we receive every year is a great testament to the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm our staff have for caring for the people of Lincolnshire.
“The Staff Awards are such a great way to recognise and celebrate all of our achievements and successes and everyone should be very proud to have been shortlisted.”
The nominees are:
GREAT PATIENT EXPERIENCE AWARD
Hugh Greenaway, Staff Nurse, Ward 7A, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Nikki Hakes, Nursery Nurse, Rainforest Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Angie Ellis and team, Urology, County Hospital, Louth
Pamela Beattie, Chaplain, Lincoln County Hospital
CHAIR’S COMPASSION AND RESPECT AWARD
Susan Price, Senior Physiotherapy Assistant, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Intensive care unit, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Jacqui Trueman, Respiratory Nurse, Lincoln County Hospital
Hanna Tidder, Team Lead Occupational Therapist, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
UNSUNG HERO - NON CLINICAL
Natasha Holman, Secretary, Stroke Unit, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Michael Foreman, Quality and Safety Officer, Lincoln County Hospital
Natasha Gross, Practice Learning Admin Officer, Lincoln County Hospital
Pamela Beattie, Chaplain, Lincoln County Hospital
UNSUNG HEROES – CLINICAL
Aurora SanzTorres, Consultant Oncologist, Lincoln County Hospital
Chris Williams, Housekeeper, Ingham Suite, Lincoln County Hospital
Linda Brackenbury, Healthcare Support Worker, Chemotherapy Suite, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Marguerite Close, Physiotherapist, Grantham and District Hospital
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Charlotte Pankhurst, Bereavement Centre, Lincoln County Hospital
Ruth Stephenson, Carlton Coleby, Lincoln County Hospital
Pat Hiley, Chemotherapy Suite, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Paul Cartwright, Rose Doughty, Simon Clayton, Liz Peachman, Anne Hunter, Chaplaincy
SERVICE IMPROVEMENT, EDUCATION AND RESEARCH
Dr Gurdip Samra, Associate Medical Director, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Birth Choice clinic team - Sandra Pygott, Jane Dalton, Beverly Pearson, Miss Sucheta Jindal, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Dr Julie Clarke, Consultant Community Paediatrician, Grantham and District Hospital
Sharon Kidd, Patient Experience Manager, Grantham and District Hospital
TEAM OF THE YEAR - NON CLINICAL
Helen Woods and Philippa Womble, PALS team, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Communications and engagement team, Trustwide
Facilities admin team, Lincoln County Hospital
Finance, procurement and contracting team, Trustwide
TEAM OF THE YEAR – CLINICAL
Greetwell Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Peer-to-peer flu vaccinators - Laura Gibb, Sam McCarthy-Phull, Yvonne Ryan, Jayne Wiltshire, Ken Ridley, Kathy Monaghan, Kaye Coupland, Hazel Kimm, Andrea Mcleod, Tracey Lenton, Rheinallt Morgan, Daneil Overton, Rachel Carritt, Bicki Ripley, Iona Brown, Marie Storey, Sarah-Jane Smith, Ashley Farrer, Jennifer Thompson, Pauline Marsden, Trustwide
Theatre team, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Dixon Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
EXTRA MILE – CLINICAL
Kat Mayer, Sister, Navenby Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Angie Ellis , Mr Haradikar Varadaraj and specialist nurses, Urology, Lincoln County Hospital
Judy Bogg, Housekeeper, Lancaster Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Beverley Gambles, Macmillan Cancer Information Facilitator, Lincoln County Hospital
EXTRA MILE - NON CLINICAL
Lance Kirk, Chargehand Porter, Grantham and District Hospital
Jason Lindsay, Data Coordinator, Lincoln County Hospital
Janice Joyce, Clerical Administrator, Outpatients, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Wayne McIntosh, Facilities Manager, Lincoln County Hospital
OUTSTANDING LEADER
Terri Reeve, Sister, A&E, Lincoln County Hospital
Karen Sleigh, Head of 2021 Change Programme, Trustwide
Cindy Devlin, Sister, Daycase/Pre-assessment, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Catherine Havard, Hospital at Night Site Lead, Grantham and District Hospital
The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which the trust gives its thanks.
Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact staffawards@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 573986.