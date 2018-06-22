Recruitment day at hospital

Nurses and other health professionals are being encouraged to find out more about working at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital at a recruitment day next week.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust will hold the event in the hospital’s postgraduate centre conference room on Friday, June 29, from 10am to 2pm.

The trust is looking for registered or newly qualified nurses pending qualification to work at the hospital as part of a renewed campaign to boost its ranks over the coming months.

There will be staff from various wards and departments on hand to speak to potential new recruits.

In addition to nursing posts, the hospital is also looking to recruit operating department practitioners.

Applicants should ideally have an RGN/ODP qualification, but are encouraged to come and see what is on offer.

Enquiries to 01205 445923 or 01205 445978.