Recruitment drop-in event for nurses at Pilgrim Hospital

A recruitment day is being held at a local hospital A&E department in an ongoing effort to boost staffing levels.

Registered nurses are being invited to go along and find out more about working at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, as it looks to attract a new cohort of nursing staff to its emergency and urgent care unit, which comprises an A&E, 24 bay integrated assessment centre (IAC) for both medical and surgical patients and a new acute medical short stay ward.

The ‘drop-in’ style event will take place on Thursday May 2, with a number of qualified nursing roles available to apply for on the day.

Matron for Urgent and Emergency Care at Pilgrim, Maxine Skinner, said it is a great time to join the friendly team: “We are looking for registered nurses at both bands 5 and 6, depending on experience, to join our urgent and emergency care unit team,” said Maxine.

“If you’re looking for a new challenge in your nursing career we would love for you to join the journey we have started to help us create a new and improved service that will provide excellent care for the community.

“As a Trust we have faced a number of challenges over the years, but recent changes to the way our urgent and emergency care pathways operate at Pilgrim, means that now there is a brilliant opportunity to help re-shape our services.

“We held a nursing recruitment day last year and it was a really popular event, with people queuing out the door to find out what roles we had. So get there early and find out what we can offer you.”

Interviews will be available on the day, so prospective candidates are asked to bring along copies of their qualifications and ID documentation so they can be checked by HR staff.

The recruitment event will run from 10am to 2pm in the conference hall inside the medical education centre at Pilgrim Hospital. A range of senior nurses will also be on hand to chat to for advice and guidance.

For more information on the types of roles available contact Maxine on 07920 541456.