Slimming lead meets singer Peter Andre

The leader of the Donington Slimming World group found herself having a Perfect Night after meeting singer Peter Andre.

Slimming World Consultant Emma Scarborough joined members from across the organisation celebrating success stories at an awards event which the Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted.

Emma, who runs a Slimming World group at The Royal British Legion, Donington every Monday, was congratulated on her work by Peter.

She said: “Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Emma, from Sleaford, said she couldn’t be prouder of her own group, adding: “Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Donington group at the Slimming World Awards.”

Peter said he had been honoured to meet so many incredible people who had lost ‘amazing amounts of weight’.

He said: “While each of them was inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their “Slimming World family” in helping them to do things they always dreamed of, and become the people they’ve always wanted to be. Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made the changes they had to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their consultant and group every week. So there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Emma are very special.”

For more information on the Donington group call Emma on 07581551730 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk