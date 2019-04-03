‘The doctor will see you now - via video link’: Modern method of receiving healthcare advice set to launch in Lincolnshire

Residents in Lincolnshire will soon be able to access healthcare services more easily via new high tech video consultations.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) has announced that, over the coming months, the people of Lincolnshire will gain access to video consultation with healthcare professionals, in collaboration with technology platform Q doctor.

The convenience of the service will mean people can access specialist healthcare advice and care without the additional hassle, stress and cost of travelling to hospital. However, conventional appointments will continue to be provided for patients who need to see a healthcare professional in person, or if they are unable to access the technology.

A LCHS spokesman said: “With enhanced use of technology allied to clinical expertise leading to reduced travel for patients and clinicians, this exciting collaboration with Q doctor means the NHS in Lincolnshire is once again taking the lead in innovative, modern healthcare making services genuinely fit for the future.”

Susan Ombler, director of nursing, allied health professionals and operations for LCHS added: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Q doctor. This exciting new service will allow us to deliver great care for patients, close to home.

“By utilising the latest technology in addition to traditional face to face treatment, we are increasing choice and removing the stress and inconvenience of travel from our patients. As the NHS continues to make best use of available technology, it is only right that LCHS is at the forefront of implementing innovative technology that will improve access to healthcare in a rural county such as Lincolnshire.”

Dr Chris Whittle, Q doctor’s founder and CEO, said: “Our pilot with LCHS gave us fantastic feedback and really demonstrated the value of saving time and improving convenience for both patients and clinicians. We were also able to demonstrate significant cost savings that can now be reinvested to support further improvements in care and services for patients in Lincolnshire.”