VIDEO: New care farm project at Friskney needs YOUR votes

A care farm at Friskney needs your votes to expand its facilities and create a Toolshed to offer traditional craftwork.

Askefield Project is seeking to win £50k of National Lottery funding as part of this year’s People’s Projects.

Artist's impression of the Toolshed at the Askefield Project in Friskney

The plan is for a new building to offer the community at large the opportunity to enjoy woodwork and metalwork among other traditional crafts in an environment that is safe, inspirational, exciting and rewarding.

Chris Blevins, Director of The Askefield Project, said “We are delighted to reach the final stage of the People’s Project. If we are awarded this funding, we will be able to create The Toolshed - a place to learn, a place to practice old skills, a place to pass on your skills to others, and above all a place for anyone and everyone to be creative.

“We are passionate about this project and all we need people to do is vote for us on the People’s Project website in the Calendar South region to make this vision a reality.”

Joe Ferns, UK Funding Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “As the largest funder of community activity in the UK, we are proud to support groups that are led by the vision, determination and drive of local people to strengthen communities. The People’s Projects is a chance for you to have your say on how National Lottery funding can help your community to thrive.”

Chris and Hannah Blevins, along with their three sons, have spent the last two years creating a unique environment on their small farm in Friskney, in which to help people with autism, dementia, depression and PTSD as well as other mental health issues.

Their vision is to create a vibrant hub for the whole community to experience their world of animals, activities, wildlife, the outdoors and the satisfaction of being part of creating something lasting. The staff at The Askefield Project include Boris the donkey, Rory the pony, a flock of Kerry Hill sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, Wally the goose and ferrets.

Votes are to be in by noon on Monday April 15 at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk.

l The Askefield Project is holding a Lambing Open Day on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Visitors may see a lamb born.